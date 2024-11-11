TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stake Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after acquiring an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $368.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $262.64 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TopBuild from $491.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.44.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

