UBS Group Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $650.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $666.26.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $656.56 on Thursday. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,692,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,673 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

