Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Utah Medical Products Stock Performance
Shares of UTMD stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.08.
Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products
About Utah Medical Products
Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.
See Also
