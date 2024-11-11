Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Utah Medical Products Stock Performance

Shares of UTMD stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. Utah Medical Products has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $236.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.08.

Utah Medical Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

About Utah Medical Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 20,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 66.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 116,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

