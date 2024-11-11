Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $158.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.16. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $98.72 and a 12-month high of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.