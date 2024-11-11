Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,928 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day moving average is $210.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.