Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.90 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.71.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 71.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

