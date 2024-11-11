Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 21.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,668 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 189,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of WMG stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $38.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares in the company, valued at $76,790,405.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,205 shares of company stock worth $17,628,757. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMG shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

