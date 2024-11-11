Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 118,678 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 584.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Mattel Price Performance

MAT stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

