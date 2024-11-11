Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.83. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

