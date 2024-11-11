Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Cut by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPL. Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPL opened at $75.17 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $79.75. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.