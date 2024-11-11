Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stock Position Lifted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $170.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.05 and a one year high of $177.51.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

