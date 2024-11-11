Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Raised by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,430,000 after acquiring an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,673,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 635.4% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 498,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,572,000 after purchasing an additional 430,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $235.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $240.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.