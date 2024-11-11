Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Markel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,650.74 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,325.00 and a twelve month high of $1,675.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,569.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,573.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,651.83.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.