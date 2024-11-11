Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.46.

VMC opened at $292.31 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $208.09 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

