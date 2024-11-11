Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after buying an additional 660,866 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,580,000 after buying an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,069,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,433,000 after buying an additional 111,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,055,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,874,000 after acquiring an additional 28,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 9,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,770 shares in the company, valued at $14,499,436. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 4,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $798,825.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,923,837.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.4 %

NUE stock opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.63. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.