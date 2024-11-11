Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NU by 287.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NU in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

