Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 411.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in State Street by 44.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $94.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.43.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on STT. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.39.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 13,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,265,603.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,462.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

