Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $341.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $342.79.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

