Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $973,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,470,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 667.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

