Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after acquiring an additional 561,337 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after acquiring an additional 537,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 265.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,239,000 after purchasing an additional 354,789 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.4 %

DHI opened at $168.79 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.