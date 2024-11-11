Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $835,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $319.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.73 and a 200-day moving average of $340.35. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.83%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

