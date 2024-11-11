Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL stock opened at $67.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

