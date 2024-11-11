Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $796,000 in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

ETHE stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

