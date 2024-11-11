Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 10.36. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,084.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $570,133.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,729.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock worth $4,612,634 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

