Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 324 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,498,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,110,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,103,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,373,000 after buying an additional 178,870 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,332,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,385,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 307.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,927,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,733 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,690,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,510,000 after acquiring an additional 71,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $184.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.31 and a 52 week high of $187.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.62%.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.