Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 641 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PPL by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,820 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 71.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,306,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 1,792,200 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 50.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,701,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,433,000 after buying an additional 1,572,771 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PPL by 5,390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 563,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $33.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

