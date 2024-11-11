Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

