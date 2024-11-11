Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

VOE stock opened at $171.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.84 and a twelve month high of $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

