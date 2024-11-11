Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 474,753 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $70,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,610 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,521 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $180.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

