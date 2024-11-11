Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 57.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SLF opened at $59.23 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.59.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

