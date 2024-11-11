Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,367 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veralto by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,122,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,608,000 after purchasing an additional 757,389 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.4% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 22.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Veralto by 5.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Price Performance

VLTO opened at $105.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,452,878.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,693 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

