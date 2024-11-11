Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 46 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in S&P Global by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.31.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $502.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.07 and a 200 day moving average of $475.97. The company has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.38 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

