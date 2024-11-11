Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 918 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,428,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,956,000 after purchasing an additional 879,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after buying an additional 428,355 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,023 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Miller sold 58,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $6,428,801.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $195,225.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,053 shares of company stock worth $17,141,440 in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD opened at $113.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $78.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

