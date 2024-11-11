Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 100.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Watsco by 27.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

NYSE:WSO opened at $528.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.77 and a 1-year high of $533.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

