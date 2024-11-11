Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The business had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect Wave Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Stock Up 10.9 %
Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $16.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of -1.20.
WVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.
