Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 430.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 82.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 133.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Leerink Partners lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 3.5 %

XRAY stock opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

