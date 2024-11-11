Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for PZZA

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Papa Johns International in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Papa Johns International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PZZA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $55.09 on Monday. Papa Johns International has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,586,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 88.1% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,285,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,485 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Papa Johns International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,736,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,170,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.11%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

