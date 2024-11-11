Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Ikena Oncology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.92.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 230.7% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 382,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 266,904 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.1% during the second quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,091,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 23.6% during the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 723,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 138,174 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

