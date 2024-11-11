WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 228.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 64.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 1,151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $54.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $72.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. WNS had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 9.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $55.00 price objective on WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.