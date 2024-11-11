WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$279.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$261.00 to C$279.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised WSP Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$266.82.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$241.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$180.73 and a 1 year high of C$259.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$240.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$224.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

