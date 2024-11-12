10,000 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital raised their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.14.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $419.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.82. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

