121 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $283.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.65 and its 200 day moving average is $250.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.52. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.23 and a fifty-two week high of $307.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.38.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

