1,855 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

Aflac Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $75.07 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.