256 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Bought by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 342,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,755,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 12.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 117.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,704,740.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,203,505.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,413 shares of company stock valued at $49,440,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.