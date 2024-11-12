269 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,048,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:URI opened at $873.88 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $453.23 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $794.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $721.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on United Rentals from $954.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.