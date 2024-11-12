321 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Purchased by Capital Performance Advisors LLP

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 27.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 59.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $115.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

View Our Latest Report on GPN

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.