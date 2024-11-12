4,880 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Bought by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Comerica Bank grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.09.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.