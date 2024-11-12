6,511 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 69,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Copa during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

