68,459 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 68,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uniti Group by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,254,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,628 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 5,480,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,809,000 after buying an additional 542,485 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 653,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 508,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,458,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

UNIT stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.31. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

