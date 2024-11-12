8,605 Shares in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Breakwater Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 293,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 768,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 496,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.1409 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

